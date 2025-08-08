Edgartown doesn’t need Edgartown Gardens

To the Editor:

Developer William Cummings and his partner will say that Edgartown needs Edgartown Gardens. They are very wrong. They are proposing a 10-building, 60-unit development for 55-plus seniors. There are so many things wrong with this project. First, the buildings are three stories high. With no elevator. Being a senior myself, I would not want to be in a building with no elevator. Even on the first floor. Their excuse — too expensive to put elevators in.

Obviously, they just want to make lots of money.

Secondly, they are offering affordable housing units. Makes them look good. Again pushing this project to make lots of money.

Lastly, they really do not care about the Island, just their bottom line. This project will add an additional 60 cars to the already heavy traffic at the Triangle.

One partner will really enjoy going through the Triangle in the summer months to go home.

Let’s not forget that seniors will be looking for services on an Island already just meeting the needs of the current seniors.

The bottom line is that these two partners are looking for a way to utilize an area that is not meeting the current needs of one partner, so he feels, What is the harm in building a huge project and making lots of money?

This project smacks of two greedy men. Isn’t there enough greed already in the world?

Jean Tatelbaum

Edgartown