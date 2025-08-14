Pickleball tournament to raise money for high school program

Stand With Everyone Against Rape (SWEAR), an initiative at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in partnership with Martha’s Vineyard Community Services’ CONNECT to End Violence, is hosting a charity pickleball tournament this Saturday. It is sponsored by Vineyard Family Tennis.

The first tournament, called “Smash the Silence,” welcomes all skill levels — beginner, intermediate, and advanced — and two-person teams can join in a men’s, women’s, or co-ed category. Money raised through registrants and donations help fund the trips for students off-Island, which in the past included retreats and a visit to the Healthy Youth Summit in Boston.

Taking place at the high school tennis courts, the fundraiser raises money for SWEAR, which empowers young men to challenge gender norms, confront rape culture, and become stewards against gender-based violence.

SWEAR’s been around for more than a decade. More than 30 students, around 25 boys and six girls, meet weekly and are led by advisors Amy Lilavois, Matthew Malowski, and Jack Pachico. Pachico was a member of the program in high school and is now a MVRHS faculty member.

This event blends together Malowski’s two greatest passions: educating young men on how to grow into adulthood as a valuable member of society and pickleball, Lilavois said.

Donations can be made at the tournament through a QR code by community services, and there are still slots open for the tournament. Sign-up is available here.