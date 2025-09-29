“There is always a way and always hope in the next sunrise, and in the next second and in the next minute.” –Ziggy Marley

This September has been pretty beautiful! Just the way we like it — the crowds have thinned, the days are mostly sunny, and the nights are cool. I have been in the water almost every day at Pay Beach; still feels warm to me! I have run into my fellow mermaid Anne Caldwell there, when she has time after school.

Speaking of mermaids, Renee Nolan checked in this week to let me know that she and Steve are enjoying the Greek islands. They stayed on Corfu for three days, and were then aboard a small charter boat for the week to cruise the islands. It took Renee only a few hours aboard before she was jumping off to swim in the Aegean Sea. She reported it was cool but lovely. Can’t wait to hear more about their adventures.

Tivoli Day was amazing — many thanks to the Oak Bluffs Association for managing this fabulous end-of-summer party on Circuit Ave.! I have never seen as many people or as many vendors — lots of great deals to be had. It’s always so fun to see friends and neighbors again, after the summer crowds are gone. There was music everywhere — Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish had everyone dancing on Upper Circuit, including Ginnie Coutinho and Cheryl Burns. Meanwhile, Sarah Shaw Dawson sang her lovely ballads to a very appreciative crowd in Healy Square. Oak Bluffs knows how to celebrate!

The music continues at Ocean Park on Sundays. This Sunday, Sept. 28, features Blue Yonder, with George Davis on lead guitar, Jessie Leaman on bass and vocals, Jim Orr on lap steel and guitar, and Rick O’Gorman on guitar and vocals. Bring your chairs and picnics to hear some classic country and rock ’n’ roll from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

Big shout-out and thanks to Oak Bluffs Harbormaster Emily deBettencourt! Did you know that our harbor is the largest marina on the island, offering 80 boat slips and 50 moorings? Not to mention that we have the most busy and fun harborfront. Emily and staff did a fabulous job this summer managing the thousands of boats that visited.

Happy birthday to Misty Araujo and Jeff St. Pierre on Sept. 25! Susie Wallo and Joan Walsh celebrate on Sept. 26. Beth Blankenship O’Connor has her day on the 27th (and I’m thinking it might be a big one, Beth!). Connie Tarvis has her day on the 28th. Island swimmer Eva Skibild will probably be dancing in Denmark to celebrate her birthday on the 29th. I also remember Cristy Grace on the 29th, and send a hug to Steve.

October birthdays begin with the one and only Erik Albert on the first. Have a great day keeping it real on Circuit Ave., Erik!

Send me your news!