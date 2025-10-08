Real estate transactions: Sept. 29 – Oct. 3

Aquinnah

Sept. 30, Kenneth Silvia sold property off 0 Moshup Trail to Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission for $1,440.

Chilmark

Oct. 2, Nathaniel P. Morgan and Lauren E. Morgan sold 10 Mollys Way to Gary P. Savage, trustee of Mollys Way Realty Trust, for $2,550,000.

Edgartown

Sept. 29, Eric H. Stricoff, trustee of Eric H. Stricoff Trust Agreement of 2007, and Rhonda Iris Cohen, trustee of Rhonda Iris Cohen Trust Agreement of 2007, sold 24 Dark Woods Road to David K. Chomas and Natasha B. Chomas, trustee of Noepe Nominee Trust, for $2,075,000.

Sept. 29, Vineyard Realty LLC sold 31 The Boulevard to Kerry-Ann Hamilton and Lecester Johnson, trustees of Nature Lovers Family Trust, for $2,500,000.

Oct. 1, Gary Carter and Felicia C. Carter sold 16 Hye Road to Martha’s Vineyard Transit Authority for $1,595,000.

Oct. 2, Steven R. Becker and Jo-Ann R. Becker sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 255 Week 21 to Tracy Arie, Ryan Gemme, and Cassidy Gemme for $4,250.

Oak Bluffs

Sept. 30, Alexander M. Mason sold 32 Beach Road to Heidi Marie Chapman and Charles Wesley Jr. for $975,000.

Sept. 30, Miriam C. Fenton and Brendan B. Carroll, trustee of Carroll Crest Irrevocable Trust, sold 1 Rowland Ave. to Michael Hovey and Catherine Hovey for $2,025,000.

Oct. 1, Cory A. Douglas and Shelly Elizabeth James Douglas sold 78 Winemack St. to Stephen James Davis and Jill W. Cowan for $2,899,000.

Oct. 2, Paul Graf, trustee of Plara Realty Trust, sold 34 Paddock Road to KC Martha’s Vineyard LLC for $1,800,000.

Oct. 2, Anglea M. March, Nichole March Deas, and the Estate of Robert S. March sold 13 County Road to Richard Strong and Michelle Strong for $1,000,000.

Oct. 3, Gail E. Alexander-Howe and Catherine E. Alexander-Howe sold 4 Quail Run Unit 7 to Norman Oliver for $941,000.

Tisbury

Sept. 29, Carol E. Koury and Kenneth M. Jones sold 56 Bridle Path to William B. Higginson and Sean A. Pierce for $1,735,000.

Oct. 1, Samuel Patrick Donegan and Katherine N. Donegan sold 23 Crowell Lane to William Creighton Stewart Reed, trustee of Bypass Trust and Reed Revocable Trust, for $2,036,000.

Oct. 2, Bruno Robadel and Tiago De Souza sold 0 Tashmoo Ave. to Vineyard Home Investment LLC for $500,000.

Multiple towns

Oct. 3, Mark D. Guilford and Linda N. Guilford sold 35 Breakdown Lane and 0 Breakdown Lane in Oak BLuffs and Tisbury to Jason Kenney and Jovanna Kenney for $750,000.