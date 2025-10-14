Ruel Gallery holds pop-up

Ruel Gallery is holding a pop-up on Indigenous Peoples’ Day weekend. Tiffany and Carrie Anne Vanderhoop will be at the gallery this Sunday, October 12, from 11 am to 5 pm. Tiffany will be showcasing apparel and jewelry, and Carrie Anne will be signing and selling her children’s book, Wôpanâak Seasons, a celebration of life on the island through the Wampanoag language, and illustrations that capture the rhythms of the seasons through a child’s eyes. Ruel Gallery October Gallery Hours: Friday through Sunday, 10 am to 5 pm. 31 Basin Rd, Chilmark. www.ruelgallery.com.