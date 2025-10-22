Boaters survive fire, 30 hours stranded on Naushon

1 of 2

Three people were rescued Wednesday morning from Naushon Island after their boat caught fire Monday, and they were forced to swim ashore and take refuge in a farmhouse for two days.

According to first responders, the three family members — a father, mother, and son — left aboard the Third Wave from Eel Pond in Woods Hole on Friday and were expected to anchor off Naushon Island for the weekend and return Tuesday evening. When they didn’t return, a concerned family member — another son — alerted public safety.

Falmouth Police report that they were contacted at 1:21 am on early Wednesday morning by the Coast Guard, who requested the local department do a shoreline search of East Falmouth. The search lasted until 4:30 am with negative results. The Coast Guard, Falmouth Harbormaster and volunteers from Naushon Trust also conducted a search overnight to no avail.

“Calls to the crew of the vessel went straight to voicemail and cell phone pings could not give an accurate location,” a press release from the Coast Guard said.

Chuck Martinsen, deputy director for Falmouth’s Marine and Environmental Services Department, whose office was also alerted by the Coast Guard to the missing boaters, said he alerted the caretaker on Naushon Island “on a hunch” that they might be near Tarpaulin Cove.

Coincidentally, as the caretaker was on his way over to the cove, the youngest of the family found that their marine radio had washed ashore and sent a mayday call.

The Coast Guard then located the family and made the rescue.

The Coast Guard reports the family had been stranded for 30 hours, taking refuge in a farmhouse. In the middle of the night Monday, the 30-foot pleasure boat experienced a catastrophic event — a vessel fire that sounded electrical, Lieutenant Quinn LeCain, public affairs officer for the Coast Guard, said. The family was forced to abandon ship and swim ashore.

The three suffered severe burns from the fire and were transported to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis via helicopter to be treated.

Naushon Island, the largest of the Elizabeth Islands, is under the jurisdiction of Dukes County, and, as of the 2000 census, has 30 inhabitants.

The incident is being investigated by the Coast Guard and state police.