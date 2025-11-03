Fisheries looks to standardize offshore wind monitoring

The Northeast Fisheries Science Center, a branch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is collecting public comment on a draft of monitoring standards to evaluate the effects of offshore wind projects on marine species, their habitats, and the larger fishing industry on a regional scale.

The idea is to refine monitoring standards and guide the planning and implementation of programs within Mid-Atlantic Bight and Southern New England lease areas parts, so that data from various projects can be comparable to each other.

“Standardizing monitoring across individual wind projects—within and across lease areas—will ensure that data can be compared across all projects and used in ecosystem and socio-economic analyses and models,” a press release from the science center said. “Information from analyses and models can then be used to inform future marine resource conservation and fishery management decisions.”

The deadline to provide feedback on the draft is Nov. 3.

The standards recommended include assessing effects on protected species, fisheries species, hydrodynamics and oceanography, and socio-economic conditions, all of which occur over a broader geographic scale than individual lease areas. The need for standardization is “immediate,” the draft of standards said, as construction of some projects are already underway. However, to some that have read the draft document, it is unclear whether these standards will be applied to projects already reviewed and approved.

Beth Casoni is executive director of the Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association, which often submits comments on requests such as this one. She said a real concern within the fishing industry is the ability of federal agencies to continue to do standardized stock assessments within offshore wind farms. Commercial fishermen rely on stock assessments to regulate the amount of fish they’re able to sustainably harvest each season.

Project-level monitoring is required by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, which is responsible for management of the outer continental shelf in regards to renewable energy development, but to understand regional-scale effects, NOAA Trust Resources, BOEM, and the NOAA Fisheries identified the need for standardized approaches.

The guidelines, still in the draft phase, however are to be implemented into programs led by offshore wind developers.