Whether you’re reading this before your Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, having coffee in the morning to fuel your Black Friday shopping, or grabbing breakfast with a friend on Saturday to tackle your holiday list on Small Business Saturday, I hope you’re having a great holiday weekend! As you know, us town columnists need to submit our columns for the week ahead — so I’m technically writing this on Saturday, Nov. 22, which means I still have plenty of time to defrost a turkey and write a shopping list!

As I look ahead at what this week holds, I’m hoping it is filled with whatever your heart desires — whether it’s a home filled to the brim with family visiting from the mainland, or it’s you in bed alone indulging in leftover Halloween candy while you catch up on your favorite shows. The holidays are different for everyone, and that’s OK, so this is my reminder that your holiday does not have to look Hallmark “perfect” to actually be perfect in your own heart.

Moving on from being a sappy, sensitive soul to being a curiosity-killed-the-cat kind of girl, I was daydreaming the other day as we drove by two empty locations in town. The space where Cape Cod Five was (238 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road), and not too far from it, the space where Divine Beauty + Wellness resided (1 Mariners Landing), sat empty as of this week, and it got me thinking, What would be some ideal community spaces that would make sense in those locations? If you have any fun ideas, email me at marnely@gmail.com, and let’s daydream together. If you have any gossip about what you heard might be going in, definitely email me! I go to church on Sundays, but that doesn’t mean I’m above a little town gossip.

Aside from the usual holiday eating and shopping, make sure that the Edgartown Chowder Cup is on your list of things to attend. It’s from noon to 2 pm at the Dr. Daniel Fisher House on Nov. 29, and you can get tickets at givebutter.com/chowdercup2025; they usually sell out, so don’t wait. Seems like the best time to also share a quick public service announcement from your resident Edgartown town columnist: I now “officially” have a shellfish allergy. I put it in quotations because I’m still in denial.

Back to the event. Yes, I’m still sending you to buy tickets and attend. And yes, I’ll be there safely … with my EpiPen, probably a mask, sneaking in oyster crackers, and cheering on my favorite chowder chefs. Please enjoy all the shellfish on my behalf. I’ll take pictures while you enjoy the chowder!

Enough about me, let’s wish some happy birthdays to Sara Barrington and Michael Kelley on Nov. 28, Charles Creighton, Melaney West, and Alyssa Boyle Starzyk on Dec. 1, Borja Tolay on Dec. 2, and Kurt Peterson on Dec. 4!