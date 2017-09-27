Summit puts spotlight on renewable energy

Leaders gathered Sunday in Oak Bluffs to talk about how to make the Cape and Islands power supply 100 percent renewable energy, according to a press release issued by Vineyard Power. The so-called 100 Percent Renewable Energy Summit featured speakers from state and local government, businesses, and community organizations.

“As coastal communities, we have a front-row seat to the impacts that are presented through climate change,” Richard Andre, president of Vineyard Power, said. “Vineyard Power is committed to working with our local leaders, businesses, and community organizations to identify and implement grassroots solutions that will benefit our community and decrease our carbon footprint.”

Among the things discussed were efforts in solar, offshore wind, and a proposal by the Vineyard Transit Authority to switch its fleet to electric buses.

“The powerful storms we’ve witnessed these past few weeks remind us of how vulnerable our communities are in the face of a changing climate,” State Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, said. “I am proud of the work being done here on Martha’s Vineyard and across Massachusetts to support clean energy development and implementation.”

“As a millennial, there is no issue that will impact my generation more than climate change,” state Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, said. “We need aggressive climate action by expanding and encouraging renewable energy and ending dangerous subsidies to fossil fuel companies. I applaud the efforts of Vineyard Power to advance a clean energy future that protects our environment, economy, and public health.”