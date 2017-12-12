Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no nosso site: mvtimes.com/category/portuguese—translation/

As I wrote in my last column, the Brazilian consulate held events for Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School students and their parents on Dec. 1 and 2. They serve the Brazilian community as a whole. As we had anticipated, the events at MVRHS were incredible, and if anything, they surpassed our expectations.

It was great to see the students engaged in conversations regarding civic education, and witness some of the students acquire their Brazilian documents for the first time, as well as renew necessary documents regarding their status as Brazilian citizens.

As their teacher, I often find myself not just discussing the students’ duties and obligations as Brazilian citizens but what that looks like in the United States. For the Brazilian-American students, they tend to know little about Brazil, and naturally a lot about the U.S. As for the native Brazilians who have arrived recently, it has been gratifying to discuss the differences in culture, politics, and social norms.

I asked some of the representatives from the Brazilian consulate and the students to share their impressions and experiences. Thanks to all of those who facilitated the event and to the awesome students who volunteered throughout the weekend.

Daniel de Oliveira, Brazilian Consulate of Boston vice-consul

Serving the Brazilian community on Martha’s Vineyard was one of the highlights of my calendar. The consulate team had the opportunity to talk with Brazilian students and their families, as well as provide consular services and legal and psychological counseling to the Brazilian community. The event was also an excellent opportunity to talk with several community leaders and to intensify the presence of the consulate on the Island, to facilitate the access of Brazilian citizens who reside on Martha’s Vineyard to the services of the consulate.

Mary De Melo

In the 24 years that I have worked for the consulate, I have never been part of a civic education event. The two days that we worked with MVRHS students, we discussed the privileges, rights, and duties of dual citizens, and how important it is to learn Portuguese and pass it to new generations as our inheritance language. I learned so much about resilience, and I feel more proud than ever to be an immigrant. MVRHS students, you rock! I hope you have learned from our team as much as you have taught me.

Reinaldo dos Santos

I was able to get my Brazilian social security number as well as my voter’s card. The consulate representatives helped me understand what each document represented, and why it is a good idea to have them. The other cool aspect is that we had the undivided attention of the representatives, and even if we thought we were asking silly questions, it was OK, because most of us had the same questions.

Josué dos Santos

Because the consulate came to the Island, to our school, I was able to get my voter’s card and Brazilian social security. I also learned about these documents at the workshops they held at the school. I didn’t know that for me to invest in Brazil, I would need such documents. I didn’t even know that I wouldn’t be able to open a bank account without them. I am happy I got everything I needed.

Laryssa Fernandez

The workshops were so important and so needed, and the representatives’ care and their services toward everyone was so amazing. The representatives were all so nice and funny, which allowed us to be very comfortable around them. The other thing I liked about their visit is that I got to volunteer in the U.S. for the first time, and it felt really good to help my community.

Victoria Miranda

I am 17 years old, and during the consulate’s visit, I got my voter’s card and Brazilian social security number. I learned so many things that I had no idea about, and a lot of my questions were answered. Now if I have to go back to Brazil, I will feel better, because I already have my Brazilian documents. These documents make me feel more Brazilian than I did before I got them; now I feel more part of my country.