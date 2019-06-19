School is officially out for summer, so please be extra-mindful driving, look out for cyclists, walkers, runners, deer, raccoons, turkeys, box turtles, and anything else crossing or sharing our roads. Just go slower and be safe.

Yes, I forgot Father’s Day; it’s not something I ever celebrated because my father died before I was 2 and my mother did not remarry until I was a teen. I never had a father equivalent, so it’s a day I appreciate, but has never been on my radar. I hope everyone enjoyed a happy day for those who celebrated or just remembered their own.

Congratulations to Deb Dunn for completing the Mount Washington Road Race up the Northeast’s highest peak.

The Beach Sticker office was packed over the weekend, so you may want to try a weekday morning; be patient and soon you’ll be at your favorite Chilmark beach.

We wish a warm farewell to Coast Guard Chief Robert Parent, his wife Valerie, and their children, who after two years of service are heading to Rockland, Maine.

Read about seasonal resident Magnum photographer Bruce Davidson in his New Yorker interview here: bit.ly/MVDavidson.

The first Chilmark Flea Market starts on Saturday, June 22, from 9 am to 2 pm at 142 North Rd., and is ongoing on Wednesdays and Saturdays all summer long. More info at bit.ly/ChilFleaM.

The Strawberry Festival from noon to 4 pm follows the Farmers Market on Saturday, June 22, so plan accordingly, or enjoy the bounty.

The Native Earth Teaching Farm is open Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 am to 6 pm, $5 per person or $10 per family. Muscovy ducklings are hatching, and there are lots of baby goats, plus many other animals. Sunday afternoons are for fiber folks who want to enjoy sitting on the porch while spinning, knitting, felting, learning about natural dyes, and sharing. Bring your project or play with theirs. They are also looking for volunteers to help planting native medicinal mushrooms. For questions or more info, call 508-645-3304.

The latest news from the Chilmark Community Church is that the Rev. Charlotte Wright, a career interim minister, has gone to the Federated Church as an interim minister while they search for a new minister. Please welcome new pastor the Rev. Ernest Belisle. He has been serving in South Yarmouth. His son, Ezra, will go to the Chilmark School. His wife, Michelle, and an adult daughter work in early childhood education. They will be living in the parsonage next to the church. Pam Goff says, “We hope they will be with us a long time.” In the meantime, the Revs. Vicky and Armen Hanjian are pastoring through June.

Tap the Yard kicks off with Partido and Phase by tap artist Leonardo Sandoval and musician Gregory Richardson, on Thursday, June 20, and Saturday, June 22, at 7 pm on Saturday, and a Quality Time family performance on Saturday, June 22, at 11am. Check out dance classes, upcoming performances, and memberships at dancetheyard.org.

Elio Silva of Vineyard Market will share his vision about what economic sustainability could look like on the Vineyard on Monday, June 24, 3:30pm upstairs at the West Tisbury Grange Hall. Free and open to all. Discussion to follow. Downstairs, enjoy World Market Monday, selling crafts produced by economically empowered groups of women and families in Haiti, Tanzania, India, Palestine, and Zambia.

The Chilmark Public Library is now on summer hours, so Mondays 10:30 am to 1:30pm have been added, and they’re still closed on Sundays; all other days remain the same. The poet Dobby Gibson will give a reading from his latest collection, Little Glass Planet (Graywolf, 2019) at 5 pm on Wednesday, June 19, with local poets Jill Jupen, Donald Nitchie, and Marlan Sigelman. Join Dr. Joani LaMachia and Jon Andrew on Wednesday, June 26, at 5 pm when they talk about their new interactive book “Look UP: Gaining Insight and Direction Through Experiential Learning,” which helps “identify and examine the choices that students face when navigating through their institutions of higher learning, workplaces, and global society.” Be sure to stop and see Ray Ewing’s exhibition “The Ancient World in America,” up through June 20. Stories and Songs with Rizwan continues on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30am. Afterschool crafts with Irene continues on Wednesdays at 3 pm. Learn more at chilmarklibrary.org or 508-645-3360.

Have a great week.