Principal gets a parade

Cars lined up down the block and around the corner for the 50th birthday of Tisbury School principal John Custer Tuesday as he stood on the steps of the Tisbury School.

When a planned birthday trip to New York got canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Custer’s family decided to give him a different celebration instead, with the help of assistant principal Melissa Ogden.

“Really, his family did all the planning, I just put the word out,” said Ogden.

Many students, friends and co-workers joined the parade of well-wishers, with some bringing homemade signs and gifts. Cheers and honks echoed off the Tisbury School walls as Custer waved and greeted each car in the procession.