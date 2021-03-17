Tisbury: William Faulkner books

Heard on Main Street: It used to be only death and taxes. Now, of course, there’s shipping and handling too.

Last week I enjoyed a restful half hour with Anna Yukevich; she was singing and playing her guitar. Live music is such a treat, especially these days.

Professor Phil Weinstein is offering nine weeks of William Faulkner, on Zoom, through the Vineyard Haven library. I have enjoyed his seminar in person in the past. This runs Wednesday evenings at 7 pm, from April 7 to June 2.

Three weeks will be spent on each of three Faulkner books, starting with “The Sound and the Fury,” followed by “Light in August,” described as the fallout of racial brutality in the south. The last book “Absalom,Absolom!” is called “the human cost of racism attains it furthest historical and emotional resonance.” Weinstein says this is “Faulker’s widest grasp of the racial nightmare coiled at the heart of American history.” I think that last phrase is the scariest — and best — description I‘ve ever heard of racism, then or today.

The program is presented by Weinstein and Lifelong Learning Swarthmore. All you have to do is sign up through our wonderful library.

A local writing group was sharing ideas for topics to write about. Of course, memories are important, as well as trying to remember all about a wonderful trip or visit. One especially struck me: What about writing about something you would rather not remember?

Another interesting topic was memories of special people from your childhood. Even running down possibilities can be fun if you try. I surprised myself with how many people I could dig up if I really put some time into it; then I started wondering what had happened to many of them. We are living in a time where we all feel so free to move so far away from friends and family. Are we ever aware of what we are losing by that?

And more: The Vineyard libraries offer “Beyond the Mask” which reflects the African American experience around the turn of the century. This is the story of Paul Laurence Dunbar who wrote essays and stories, even poetry, about Jim Crow laws, lynching, and “The Negro Problem.” He also wrote lyrics for Broadway musicals. On Zoom Saturday, April 10, at 6 pm: contact tthorpe@clamsnet.org or amcdonough@clamsnet.org.

There is a gremlin in my house. Just about the time I still felt confused but thought I had all the clocks correct, my landline kept insisting it was an hour later. The worst part was trying to remember which was right and which was wrong.

You know that you can toss your empty computer ink cartridges in the box at the entrance of the Vineyard Haven library. But you can recycle only the little 3 to 4-inch cartridges, not big laser printer ones.

With the state finding issues as it tries to improve pedestrian and bike safety along Beach Road, you have to wonder. Whether anyone knew where the sewer pipes are or not, what made us think that it made sense to put sewer pipes under a road that is what we used to call a causeway?

The time has come it seems for the voters to stand up and vote for the new school we so desperately need. It will only get more costly the longer we wait. Haven’t we learned that already? Besides, it doesn’t pay these days to save your money. The bank interest has nearly disappeared.

But on to happier thoughts. When I was young, birthday cards were not as much fun. Today’s cards are often insulting or slightly rude. I do have to admit that I enjoy a card with a laugh inside.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Matthew Barton. Tomorrow belongs to Susan Mone and Susan Weyl. Happy birthday on Saturday to Phoenix Russell. Lots of candles on the cake for Skip Bailey on Tuesday.

Heard on Main Street: Never miss an opportunity to make others happy, even if you have to leave them alone in order to do it.

