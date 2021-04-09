Barn to reopen Tuesday

The Barn Bowl & Bistro is set to reopen on Tuesday, April 13, after closing its doors last week due to four employees testing positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post Thursday, The Barn wrote a lengthy message detailing the series of events that led to their decision to reopen.

“Once we heard of the employee’s positive test result, we immediately closed the business and notified the Oak Bluffs Board of Health. Soon thereafter, we learned that several other employees had also tested positive for the virus, and so naturally, we extended our closure. We had to wait and make sure that all of our employees who may have been exposed to the virus got tested 5 days following their potential contact with it. (This is how long it takes the virus to establish itself as detectable in someone). Thankfully, all of those employees have since tested negative,” the post said in part.

The four employees that tested positive were all asymptomatic, according to the post. Three other people connected to those employees also tested positive.

The Island has had eight clusters in total with King’s Barbershop (eight), Shirley’s Hardware (six), and the Barn (seven) reported in the last two weeks. The other clusters were an October wedding (eight cases), Cronig’s Market (19 cases), a Bible study group (11 cases), M.V. Hospital (five cases), and Project Headway (four cases).

A cluster is defined as more than two people from different families or households with a shared source of infection.

The Scottish Bakehouse closed Thursday following the positive test of an employee. Contact tracing is being conducted, according to Tisbury health agent Maura Valley. A sign at the Bakehouse reads “we will be closed until further notice due to possible COVID-19 exposure.”

Meanwhile, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital is testing for COVID variants amidst the ongoing spike in cases the Island has seen in the past few weeks. As of Wednesday, there were 133 cases over a 10-day period, a surge in cases not seen since early January. The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health will release an updated COVID report Friday afternoon.

The hospital is sticking with its vaccination schedule. New appointments will begin booking on Saturday at 8 am and Monday at 5 pm. Seguin said that while the hospital understands the public’s frustration, the current system is the best option for the hospital.