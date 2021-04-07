Hospital tests for COVID variants

With the rapid surge in confirmed cases of COVID-19 — 101 over a seven-day reported by the boards of health — Martha’s Vineyard Hospital officials have reached out to state officials to begin testing for COVID variants, which are known to be more contagious.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday morning, hospital CEO Denise Schepici and nurse and chief operating officer Claire Seguin said it is not known if any COVID variants have made it to the Island.

“We have asked the state to help with some further testing of our current COVID positives to find out if that is the case,” Schepici said. “We do know that the so-called P-1 variant first found in travelers from Brazil is prevalent on the Cape.”

She said the P-1 variant has been detected in Massachusetts more than any other state in the country.

Seguin said the hospital reached out to the state epidemiologist, who is conducting the only variant testing in the state. The hospital worked with the boards of health to send samples to the state and expects to hear back by the end of this week.

“What’s concerning about the variants is they’re known to be more virulent, more contagious, and also they are linked to people getting sicker, higher mortality, and morbidity,” Seguin said. “We’re very worried about it especially when you have a lot of cases come back positive all at once you do worry there is a more virulent version of COVID-19 on the Island.”

The majority of cases from the recent surge are people 40 years old and younger, according to Schepici.

“I think it’s a lot of the workers coming back to the Island. I don’t have absolute proof of that, but it seems that’s related to it,” Schepici said. “Also I think people are also having a little false sense of security because the vaccination is out there.”

She stressed that even when someone gets a vaccine they are still carriers of the virus and urged people to wear masks, socially distance, and wash their hands.

The hospital booked 673 first dose appointments on Monday, but does not know how many to expect for the next set of appointments available Saturday and is dependent each week on how much vaccine supply the federal government supplies the state and what the state supplies the hospital. Seguin said the hospital is getting roughly 1,200 to 1,300 vaccine doses each week, but that number fluctuates.

The hospital has administered a total of 14,139 vaccines — 7,125 first doses and 7,015 second doses. Seguin estimates that 40 percent of Dukes County has received the first dose and 28 percent are fully vaccinated. Someone is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after getting their second dose.

As of Tuesday, the hospital has administered 15,863 tests since testing began in March. Of those 800 are positive, 14,963 are negative, and 92 are pending results. There have been no hospitalizations in the past two weeks and no COVID-related transfers.

“Patience is perhaps the best antidote for those who have not received their vaccine dose yet,” Schepici said.

She did add that if Islanders can get a vaccine appointment off-Island they should absolutely take it.

For now, the hospital is also sticking with its current sign up process on Saturdays at 8 am and Mondays at 5 pm. Seguin said that while the hospital understands the public’s frustration, the current system is the best option for the hospital.