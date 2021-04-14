Edgartown: Childhood memories

Social media is a blessing and a curse. It’s a ridiculous time suck. I love to sit and scroll through and see people’s pictures and posts or laugh at silly memes and videos. It has taken the place of brainlessly watching TV. But I am trying to cut back so that I have more productive time in life. So memories come up every day, reminding us of that day in history (our history) and showing us our posts from years past. It can be great and it can make you cringe. Today’s memory was a definite warm and fuzzy memory. It was a memory of bringing mayflowers to my mom way back when she was sick. She was sleeping and I brought them in and held them in front of her nose. She woke up with such a smile on her face. She and Howard Andrews always raced each other each spring to be the first to find mayflowers. She loved them so. The memory prompted me to look for them while we were walking the dogs through the State Forest and low and behold, there they were. I resisted getting down on my hands and knees to smell them but I’m sure they smelled as sweet as ever.

Well, spring has definitely arrived on M.V. Pinkletinks are offering up free concerts every night. Flowers and trees are blooming. And the Dairy Queen has opened. It wasn’t the traditional crazy opening day on a half-day of school that had become a tradition for many years. Still, the kids are excited about it. I can’t say I blame them. There is always something special about the first DQ treat of the year. I miss seeing Mr. and Mrs. Brown behind the sliding order windows of my youth though. Nothing can beat those memories.

I received an email from Marnely Murray wishing her husband, Brian Murray, a very happy 42nd birthday on April 12. Many happy returns of the day. I hope Brian had a wonderful celebration full of good food and delights.

Want to do something for the environment in honor of Earth Day? On Saturday, April 17, from 10 am until 12 pm, the Friends of Sengekontacket and Island Spirit Kayak are hosting a beach clean-up event at State Beach at two locations; Little Bridge and Bend In the Road Beach. Volunteers will be there with everything you need. Donuts and hot chocolate will be provided for all. Please note this is a zero waste event, so bring your reusable coffee cup.

Happy birthday to Megan McDonald and Pam Cassidy on April 12, Paula Smith on April 13, Lindsey Mercier Welch on April 16, and Meg Archer, honorary Edgartown girl and an honorary Gardner girl, who also will celebrate on April 16.

Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition (MBCC) is hosting its first Annual Bike for Prevention Bike-A-Thon. This virtual event will take place locally and nationally from April 19 to 25, and will feature honorary guest, Jennifer Hanks, a professional mountain bike athlete who has raced all over the world and is a two-time breast cancer survivor. Participants can ride 1 mile or more on their favorite route or indoors on a stationary bike. For those interested who do not have a bike, they are invited to participate either by walking or running any distance of their choosing. Registration pricing for this virtual Bike-A-Thon is $40 for individuals, $150 for families (up to five members), and $25 for students. All proceeds from the event benefit MBCC’s unique mission of breast cancer prevention. All participants will receive a free event T-shirt that will be mailed to participants within 72 hours of registration. Visit their website, mbcc.org, for more information.

Next week is school vacation week and Felix Neck is offering Spring into Nature Week, beginning on Tuesday. Your child can spend school vacation week exploring different Island properties, learning about wildlife, growing food, making crafts, singing songs, listening to stories, and much more. For ages 5 to 10. Tuesday is the FARM Institute, Wednesday is Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, Thursday is The Trustees at Long Point, and Friday is Island Grown Schools at Thimble Farm. The cost is $270 for members and $320 for nonmembers.

I’m feeling a wee bit nostalgic this week, thinking about mayflowers and the Dairy Queen. As kids, we would sleep over at my cousins’ house, where Granite is now, and sleep in the shed. We’d walk to the DQ or down to Al’s for snacks, usually Bugles and Fanta grape soda or Fresca. I hated soda but I could usually choke one of those down. We’d play in the sandlot next door, between the Corwin’s house and the MSPCA, which is now businesses and parking lots. I miss the innocence of those days. I hope my kids have cherished memories of childhood on Martha’s Vineyard when they get older, but life just seems so different now. I think I’m starting to sound like the older generation now, talking about “back when I was a kid.” But I think it’s true. Video games, technology, and the internet haven’t done much for childhood memories, though they have advanced us and benefited us in other ways. Still, I’m glad I grew up when I did, riding bikes, playing outside, and fun until dark. Kids today don’t know what they’re missing.

That’s all I’ve got for now. Please remember that COVID numbers continue to rise. Wear your masks. Don’t gather in groups inside. Socialize outside. Wash your hands. Keep your distance. And protect your friends and family. This virus doesn’t give up easily. We can’t either. Have a great week.

