Another dangerousness hearing on deck for Reagan

Alleged kidnapper Felix Reagan came before Edgartown District Court Judge Benjamin Barnes on Monday for a change of attorneys. Cape-based attorney Robert Nolan withdrew his appearance, and Edgartown attorney Robert Moriarty took Nolan’s place representing Reagan. Moriarty and Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Matt Palazzolo discussed the prospect of a second dangerousness hearing for Reagan, based on charges that were kept under wraps in the courtroom.

Reagan remains held at the Dukes County Jail following a Jan. 8 dangerousness hearing where he was ordered held for up to 120 days. That hearing stemmed from charges of kidnapping, breaking and entering at night, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (butcher knife). Reagan previously pleaded not guilty to those charges, plus a charge of possession of a Class B drug. Shortly after the alleged kidnapping, Reagan was ousted from a house with chemical irritant rounds and arrested, according to a police report. Prior to that, in a standoff with the Vineyard’s tactical team, Reagan allegedly taunted police and made references to “suicide by cop,” according to a police report.

Judge Barnes reserved May 7 for the dangerousness hearing, and did not articulate what charges would be weighed at that hearing.

Reagan’s kidnapping and associated charges aren’t his only brushes with local law enforcement. In 2016, he received widespread media attention for property destruction and animal abuse after he allegedly broke into an Oak Bluffs home and painted the homeowners’ dog purple. Reagan was convicted of animal cruelty, according to court records.