Reagan ordered held at hearing

Edgartown District Court Judge Benjamin Barnes ordered Felix Reagan held for up to 90 days after finding he was a danger at the close of a hearing Friday morning. Based on the information the court was presented, Judge Barnes said no conditions of release imposed on Reagan are likely to safeguard the public or the alleged victim in the case.

Reagan, a 24-year-old Oak Bluffs resident, was arraigned on Dec. 21 before Judge Paul Pino on charges of kidnapping, breaking and entering at night, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (butcher knife), and possession of a Class B drug. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Edgartown and Oak Bluffs Police reports allege Reagan broke into a woman’s apartment, threatened her with a knife, and coerced her to drive him home. Police reports also state the Vineyard tactical team had to oust Reagan from his residence with chemical irritant rounds before he could be arrested.

After being sworn in virtually, the alleged victim testified at the dangerousness hearing that she’d known Reagan since kindergarten, that they’d been in a relationship previously, and that Reagan had assaulted her in the past to the point of injury. During cross examination, Reagan’s attorney, Robert Nolan, questioned whether Reagan had actually broken into the woman’s apartment. Nolan asked her why she entered her apartment knowing Reagan was inside. The woman said she entered her apartment because her dog had already gone inside. Nolan told the court there was no evidence the woman was injured by a knife.

Cape and Island Assistant District Attorney Matt Palazolo told the court Reagan was already under conditions from a previous dangerousness hearing held after he broke the woman’s wrist and kicked her with steel-toed boots.

Judge Barnes said the matter brought before the court was “exactly” why Massachusetts law on dangerousness hearings was enacted. Judge Barnes not only ordered Reagan held but granted a one year restraining order against him for the protection of the victim.

Reagan is expected back in court Feb. 5.