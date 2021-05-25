Gail Spear died on Sunday evening, May 23, 2021, after a long struggle with cancer. She died at home in the company of her husband Jeff, with whom she had been married 52 years this month.

She was born in Herkimer, N.Y., in 1949, daughter of Alma Underwood Williams and Hayden Thomas Williams. Gail studied at Vassar College and the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Gail and Jeff enjoyed living in different places, including Northampton, Wilbraham, St. John USVI, Cuttyhunk Island, and Martha’s Vineyard.

She was a teacher of French for 18 years to students with whom she bonded, even after they reached adulthood. Gail would take her students to France every other year, and expose them to the international culture she so loved. Gail loved to fish and sail. She wanted her daughters to spend summers enjoying nature and living on Cuttyhunk. The family lived aboard their sailboat Shibumi in the harbor. She would row the girls ashore, where they were watched over by every Island mother until it was time to row back aboard for the evening. Gail was an accomplished potter, designing and throwing pottery whenever she could in her home studio. She instructed her husband to have the New York Times crossword on the breakfast table each morning. She loved to cook, and had every edition of Cook’s Illustrated in her library. While living in Wilbraham, she was a longtime member of the Springfield Area League of Women Voters, where she worked diligently to empower voters and protect democracy. Gail was a member of the Junior League of Greater Springfield, where she joined fellow members in advocating for the arts, women’s rights, and daycare, among many other advocacy causes. While on Martha’s Vineyard she was a volunteer at the Island Food Pantry. She also delivered meals for Meals on Wheels, sponsored by Elder Services of Cape Cod Martha’s Vineyard office. Gail was proud of her membership in the Want to Know Club, Martha’s Vineyard, a women’s organization here on Island for over 125 years.

Gail was predeceased by her two daughters, Amy and Alison, brothers James and Matt Williams, her mother Alma (Underwood) Clonan, and father Hayden T. Williams. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jeff, her beloved dog Ruby, her nieces Lisa Steenberg of Frankfort, N.Y., Julia Skinner of Maryland, and Olivia Mason of Tallahassee Fla., and their children.

Gail loved her chickens; each of which was considered part of the family.

Gail will be remembered for her loving kindness, her cheerful generosity, and her curious mind.

There will be a private graveside service. Donations can be made in her memory to Cuttyhunk Church, P.O. BOX 164, Cuttyhunk, MA 02713.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapman Funerals and Cremations of Oak Bluffs. Visit chapmanfuneral.com for online guestbook and information.