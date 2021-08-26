Flags go missing

Several American flags at homes on Morse Street in Edgartown have gone missing.

According to Edgartown Det. Curtis Chandler, the flags were last seen Saturday night.

Additionally an American flag was “tampered with” outfront of the Harbor View Hotel.

Chandler asked that if anyone is missing flags or has surveillance cameras on Morse Street and Cottage Street to reach out to the police department.

“It seems odd all of sudden. Oak Bluffs had something similar happen,” Chandler said. “All the missing flags in Edgartown are probably related.”

In Oak Bluffs, Muriel Monaco wrote in a Facebook Post that she was missing 21 military unit flags at her home on Franklin Avenue. Monaco could not immediately be reached for comment.

Chandler said he’s reviewed security video footage in the Edgartown area, but has not found any useful information as of yet.

The flags are typically American flags, 30’ by 48’. They were on a five foot wooden pole. Most are similar,” he said.