Edgartown: A lot of free time

I’m writing this week from my empty nest. And I can’t say that I’m a big fan. While I’m delighted that my kids are off doing their thing, I’m realizing that I don’t have “my thing” to do. I applied to graduate school (again) but when I calculated the final costs, I couldn’t justify $54,000 for a third master’s degree. So while I look at other options to redirect my career (again), I’m finding myself with a lot of free time for the first time in over 20 years. And I don’t do well with free time. I’m going to increase my workouts and I have bookkeeping work to do on the side but I guess it’s time for me to find a hobby or I’ll spend all my time watching cute and funny donkey videos on TikTok. Yes, it’s a thing. And they are well worth a watch when you need a giggle.

Tom Dresser’s next book, “Martha’s Vineyard in the American Revolution,” will be published Nov. 29 by the History Press. You can sign up now for an autographed copy on his website, thomasdresser.com, personally shipped as soon as he receives them. You can read “Martha’s Vineyard in the American Revolution” to meet prominent Islanders at the forefront of the Revolution.The book will soon be available at Bunch of Grapes (bunchofgrapes.com) and Edgartown Books (edgartownbooks.com) as well.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Bob Enos on Oct. 17, Paul Bettencourt on Oct. 18, Gwyneth Wallace on Oct. 20, Mary Morano on Oct. 21, and Stacy Wallace on Oct. 22.

I’ve got to say, I was pretty surprised today by the number of people still wandering around our little Island. I took Foster McGee for a walk through Oak Bluffs and there were quite a few tourist types walking around. It didn’t seem that too many places were still open, but it was probably after 5 when we were out, so I’m not sure what they are finding to do but they are still here. I guess the off-season doesn’t really happen so much anymore. Maybe after Christmas.

Parent teacher conferences are happening at the Edgartown School on Oct. 26, 28, and Nov. 1 and those will be half-days for the whole school. Nov. 3 has also been added for conferences for parents of kids in grades five through eight and it will be a half-day for those grades only. You can sign up for conferences on the school webpage at edgartownschool.org.

The Edgartown School PTA has their next meeting scheduled for Nov. 9 at 5 pm. The location is TBD. If you are an Edgartown School family, I’d like to encourage you to become part of the PTA. They do so much for our school, from sponsoring events to fundraising and awarding grants for classroom needs. They need some new members to move forward for this new year. Visit their school webpage at edgartownschool.org/pta/ for more information.

The Edgartown library is offering A Powerful Presentation: The Sporting Events That Changed America, on Oct. 21 from 7 until 8 pm. A program to please sports lovers, history buffs, and trivia fans, host Martin Gitlin bases “A Powerful Presentation” on his highly praised book “Powerful Moments in Sports: The Most Significant Sporting Events in American History.” The presentation features exciting videos of sporting events through more than 100 years that have impacted society and/or the sports themselves. Included are the sale of Babe Ruth to the Yankees that led to the greatest dynasty in American sports history, Jesse Owens at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, the 1958 NFL championship game that brought professional football into prominence, the tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs (dubbed “The Battle of the Sexes”), the Magic Johnson/Larry Bird rivalry that revived a languishing NBA, and more. The presentation also features fun trivia questions. A Q & A session will follow. Registration is required.You can register at bit.ly/3aQ2Xhp.

The Edgartown library is also offering Halloween DIY craft bag pickup from 10 am until 5 pm on Oct. 25 through Oct. 30. You can go to the children’s room all week to pick up a Halloween DIY trick-or-treat bag. Kids who arrive in costume on Saturday, Oct. 30, will also receive a special Halloween goodie bag.

I was saddened last week when Amelia encountered a would-be thief in the airport in L.A. Someone attempted to steal her suitcase right out of her hands, which naturally scared her immensely. While that is scary, what made me sad was the fact that she and her friend were fighting the man for the suitcase and yelling for help and only one person helped them! It was so disappointing and disheartening for them (and for me). But then I saw in the news that a far more heinous crime occurred in Pennsylvania and no one helped the victim. Not one person helped. Is this who we have become? Please tell me no. I can’t imagine that I wouldn’t help someone in need. It’s heartbreaking to think that the world has become so heartless and uncaring. We really need to change that, if that is the case. It starts with me, right? And you. Random acts of kindness are important and please, help others in need. We can make the world a better place.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.