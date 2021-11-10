June Manning

The Martha's Vineyard Times
June D. Manning, 74, of Aquinnah died on Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Visiting hours in the Chapman Funerals and Cremations, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs will be held on Friday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 7pm. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2pm at the Gay Head Cemetery in Aquinnah officiated by Rev. Dr. Roger Spinney. Donations in her memory may be made to the MV Cancer Support Group or Coast Guard Spouses Association of Menemsha or MV Community Services. A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Visit www.chapmanfuneral.com for online tributes and information.

