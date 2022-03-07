And then there were two

For the first time in 2022, the number of weekly positive COVID-19 cases is in the single digits. The number of positive test results was just two last week, according to the latest report from the Island boards of health.

This comes as students are returning to classes Monday, March 7, after a week’s vacation. Those students are returning to classrooms where masks are no longer required. Last Wednesday, the boards of health voted unanimously to lift the mask mandate effective immediately. Schools had already lifted their mask mandates, so long as the health boards concurred.

The Island is classified as “low risk” at the moment, according to metrics outlined by the Centers for Disease Control.

According to Monday’s report, the two cases included one PCR test and one at-home test. The two tests included one male, one female and the ages were — one in the 30-39 age range, while the other is 60-69. Neither of the individuals was hospitalized, according to the report.

To date, there have been 4,529 total positive and probable cases on the Island, according to the report. There were 1,424 positive cases in January when the omicron variant was rampant. In February, the number of cases dropped to 193.

Overall, TestMV has tested 47,749 individuals, while the hospital has tested 34,397 individuals.