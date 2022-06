Set out for Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary for a quieter way to celebrate the Fourth of July. Spend the night in the woodlands searching for everyone’s favorite glowing insects — fireflies! End the evening with s’mores and stargazing by the fire. Monday, July 4, from 8 to 9:30 pm. 100 Felix Neck Drive, Edgartown. Visit bit.ly.felixneck to register. For more information, email felixneck@massaudubon.org or call 508-627-4850.