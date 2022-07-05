Real Estate Transactions: June 27 – July 1, 2022

Chilmark

June 28, Michael A. Bass and Jackson S. Craig, trustees of Tracey N. Craig Irrevocable GST Trust of 2020, sold 26 Pinkletink Road to Jessica Millstone and Heather Millstone, trustees of Robert Garrick Millstone Revocable Trust, for $3,495,000.

June 28, Reginald G. Silva, Deborah E. Silva, and Tobias S. Silva sold 135 Middle Road and 135R Middle Road to MCLC Family LP for $2,424,000.

June 30, Swordfish Enterprises LLC sold 512 North Road to Chilhead Ventures LLC for $2,575,000.

Edgartown

June 27, Joseph C. Sullivan sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 405 Week 20 to Antoinette Truppo, Joseph A. Truppo, Anne-Marie Brennan, and Lauren Truppo for $2,000.

June 29, Carold G. Denker sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 508 Week 16 to Daniel Roop for $1,000.

June 30, Sandra S. Scheuer, trustee of Sandra S. Scheuer Living Trust, sold 36 Mill St. to Meredith Wolff and Samuel Wolff for $3,200,000.

July 1, Patricia J. Sharples sold 6 Robins Nest Road to Six Robins Nest LLC for $1,250,000.

July 1, Matthew T. D’Andrea and Amybeth C. D’Andrea sold 80 Pilgrim Road to James McKenna and Wendy McKenna for $1,800,000.

July 1, James J. Pardini and Nancy A. Pardini sold 15 Mill St. Unit 31 F to Beth R. Suereth and Russell R. Suereth, Jr., trustees of Suereth Living Trust for $260,000.

Oak Bluffs

June 27, Louise M. Dahill sold 10 Winthrop Ave. to Kathryn R. Ham, trustee of Oak Grove Realty Trust, for $810,000.

July 1, Robert G. Stafford sold 11 Peter M. Williamson Blvd. to Vineyardville LLC for $4,299,000.

July 1, Leeann Deleo sold 2 Nahoman St. to Dominique Serio for $875,000.

July 1, Kalah E. Bell and the Estate of Lloyd H. Bell sold 33 Vineyard Ave. to Anacostia Rising LLC for $92,500 with one-half undivided interest.

Tisbury

June 28, Jesse M. Steere and the Estate of Linda M. Norton sold 60 Bernard Circle to Anthony J. Breath and Taylor N. Armer for $500,000.

June 30, Iyah K. Romm and Sylvia V. Romm sold 14 Hatch Road to Isabelle Lew, trustee of 14 Hatch Nominee Trust, for $3,789,000.

West Tisbury

July 1, Jason A. Neago and Darcy H. Neago sold 0 619 Condominium Unit 3 and 5 Harpoon Lane to Island Housing Trust Corp. for $295,276.