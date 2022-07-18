Chilmark: Another perfect morning

The Athearn cows are pasturing on Peaked Hill. They filled their water truck from our well, and I was delighted to find a bunch of fresh Morning Glory corn on our doorstep as thanks. There are still a few spots open for the Saturday, August 14, Road Race; see https://bit.ly/ChilRRace. The best new thing in town is the Milokan Cultural Center, created by Rick Bausman, at Native Earth Teaching Farm. See the activity schedule at bit.ly/MilokanCenter.

I got to play host to Amazon Robotics Day One Fellows (a program begun in 2021), and let them experience Sound Healing. After two packed retreat days in Boston, they made their way to our Island thanks to Amanda Rodrigues Smith, global diversity, equity, inclusion, and education program manager. She has been vacationing here, just one week a year, with her family, and wanted to share the Island with these kids, all going into demanding masters programs at seven partner universities, including Brown, Boston University, Harvard, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Northeastern, Stanford, and Worcester Polytechnic Institute. If you want to learn more about the fellows in the photo, see bit.ly/Day1recipients. A great morning was had by all.

Chilmark artists showing work around the Island include Stephany Danforth at the Center of Knowhere at 73 Circuit Ave.; Wendy Weldon and Robert Hauck at the sister Knowhere Art Gallery, 91 Dukes County Ave., both shows in Oak Bluffs through July 29, hours for both Wednesday through Saturday, 11 am – 5 pm, Sundays, 12 – 5 pm. More info at knowhereart.com/about. Carol Brown Goldberg is showing “On the Other Hand” at the Chilmark library through the end of July, work created with her nondominant hand after she broke her right hand and had surgery. Jennifer Christy’s paintings are at the Field Gallery from July 24 through August 4. Former Chilmarker Margaret Emerson exhibits mixed-media collage work at the Old Sculpin Gallery from July 23 to 29 — stop by to say hi at her Sunday, July 24, opening from 5 to 7 pm. (If I missed you please let me know.)

If you’ve missed Roberta Morgan’s beach plum jelly, stop by the Ruel Gallery, open Tuesday to Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm.

This week’s Sunday Flanders Field Softball reports another perfect morning for two well-played games by a mix of younger and older players fielding balanced teams. Peter Halperin’s team outslugged Hans Solmssen’s 12-3 in the first game. In the second, much closer game, Caleb Caldwell’s team prevailed over Peter Halperin’s team, 6-4. Unusually for the morning softball games, there were no bonehead plays with “bad hop” excuses, or sad stories about “the sun in right field”; no arguments about close plays or gripes about gloves during the selection process. Balls and strikes were called. There were no called strikeouts and no walks — just a perfect blend of friendship and good fellowship. Chilmark Softball Games at Flanders Field (on Pasture Road off Tabor House Road), Sundays at 8 am; 12 years or older, and all skill levels welcome.

Nancy Aronie’s Chilmark Writers Workshop for August 15 to 18 still has room. Call or text 508-274-4286 to register. If you haven’t made it to one of her 2022 “Memoir as Medicine” book talks, head to the Aquinnah library on Thursday, July 28, at 5 pm.

Beetlebung Farm hosts a Cherry Tomato Variety Tasting on Thursday, July 21, from 5 to 6 pm. Sign up and learn more at beetlebungfarm.org/events.

Candy Shweder’s Up-Island Pottery Sale is Saturday, July 23, from 9 am to 1 pm at 4 Fulling Mill, off Middle Road.

Chef and cookbook author Catherine Walthers and foraging farmer and author Rebecca Gilbert have teamed up to teach “Preserving an Island Summer Bounty” on Thursdays from 4:30 to 6 pm at Native Earth Teaching Farm; July 28 is “Quick Pickles,” August 4 is “Growing and Enjoying Edible Flowers.” Preregistration required; space is limited. Sign up and learn more at bit.ly/Walthers_NativeEarth.

Don’t miss the amazing lineup at the M.V. Author Series on Thursdays through July. All programs are 7:30 pm at the Chilmark Community Center unless noted. Learn more and buy tickets at mvbookfestival.com.

Kara Taylor’s “Guardians of Us” exhibit is open Thursday to Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm (next to Grey Barn).

The Simon Gallery is open Saturday and Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm at 14 Wisteria Road, off Tabor House, featuring Peter Simon photography and Ronni Simon Designs.

Support Russell Maloney’s Island Autism 5K Trail Run on Saturday, July 23; see bit.ly/IA5Ksignup.

Check out the Yard’s programs and classes at dancetheyard.org. Yoga with Mollie Doyle info is at mollieyoga.com/inpersoncalsses. Class passes sold at the door. See Ronald K. Brown’s Dance Company in Evidence at the PAC on Saturday, July 23, at 7 pm. Tickets at bit.ly/RKBrowntix.

Peaked Hill Studio yoga and Sound Journey info at peakedhillstudio.com.

The Chilmark library hosts Dr. Ira Helfand as he weighs in on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the growing dangers and potential consequences of a nuclear war, and the “Back from the Brink” movement in the U.S. that aims to abolish nuclear weapons, on Wednesday, July 27, at 5 pm. Unless noted, programs are hybrid, in-person and on Zoom. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for more information or the link. Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish Dance Party on Tuesday, July 26, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Kids are welcome to join the summer reading program, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.” Kids Cartooning Workshops begin Thursday, July 21, for three weeks, from 3 to 4:30 pm. Afternoon Lego Club meets Wednesdays at 2:30 pm. For further help, call 508-645-3360 or email chil_mail@clamsnet.org. New summer hours: Monday and Friday: 10:30 am to 1 pm, Tuesday and Thursday: 10:30 am to 5 pm, Wednesday: 10:30 am to 6 pm, Saturday: 10:30 am to 3 pm. See chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library.

In-person MV BLM vigils at the Chilmark library lawn are on Sundays at 10:30 am. Learn more at mvblm.org. Keep up with what’s going on with MV BLM and subscribe to their YouTube channel at bit.ly/MVBLM_YT.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week, and Happy Summer to all.