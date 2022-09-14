Joan Nathan on food and community

The Martha’s Vineyard Museum hosts a special event with celebrated cookbook author and food historian Joan Nathan on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 10 am to 12 pm. The author will explore the intersection of food and community, paying special attention to Jewish food on Martha’s Vineyard.

Using historical recipes and stories collected by the museum’s oral history curator, Linsey Lee, Nathan will demonstrate the importance of food in honoring our past and connecting us to each other. Participants are invited to bring their own recipes and memories of food and gatherings on Martha’s Vineyard to share.

The event ticket includes bagels and schmear from Fantzye Bagels, light refreshments, and museum admission. Space for the event is limited, with tickets are available at mvmuseum.org/events and can be purchased for $50 for members of the museum or members of the Hebrew Center; $75 for non-members.