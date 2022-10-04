Interment and memorial for Barbara and Ursula Prada

Please join the Prada family and friends to say goodbye to Ursula Prada. People are welcome to attend either or both of these events. Internment will be held at the New Westside Cemetery in Edgartown on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 11 am. The family will hold a memorial open house at the Prada home, 134 Katama Road, from 1 to 4 pm the same day.

Ursula and Barbara Prada will be interred at the same time in the Prada family plot. The open house is offered in the informal spirit of the Prada parties of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Brunch foods and soft drinks will be provided, and potluck dishes are welcome.

Ursula and Barbara were the last of several generations of Vincents and Pradas who built and maintained this old farmhouse at a historically busy corner of Edgartown. We hope to see you there!