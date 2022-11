Head to Island Folk Pottery in Chilmark on Thursday, Nov. 3, any time of the day for a short enjoyable walk. It’s free and the trail is a quarter-mile long. It has whimsical sculptures among the landscape created by artists Bill O’Callaghan and Heather Goff. The clay pieces represent Tree Spirits, Earth Guardians, and Fae musicians. Open from 9 am to 5 pm.