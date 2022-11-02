MVC seeks energy planner

As part of its effort to enhance the Island’s energy resiliency, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission is looking to add a new member to its planning staff.

A press release issued by MVC climate planner Liz Durkee on Tuesday states that the MVC will seek candidates to work alongside recently hired commission energy planner Kate Warner.

Warner was picked for the position on an interim basis after the commission was awarded funding through the Martha’s Vineyard Vision Fellowship. Warner’s charge has been to pave the way for the future MVC energy planner, by laying the groundwork for the role.

The long-term and full-time position will consist of coordinating an array of energy-related projects, in addition to working with local and state entities to create policies devoted to energy resilience and aiding the transition from fossil fuels.

“The Vineyard has a growing group of people who are passionate about making a meaningful difference on this issue,” the release states, “but the movement needs dedicated staff, given the scope and urgency of the challenge before us.”

Currently, Durkee is the sole on-Island climate-related planner employed by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, hence the mission to increase the fight against climate change. Potential candidates are encouraged to contact Durkee at the Martha’s Vineyard Commission at durkee@vmvcommission.org.