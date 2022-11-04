Martha’s Vineyard Hospital named top women-led business

Denise Schepici and Martha’s Vineyard Hospital were once again honored by The Women’s Edge, formerly Commonwealth Institute, and its partner the Boston Globe, as one of the top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts.

Schepici, who has been the CEO and president of the hospital since 2017, was recognized for the third time on the list. In two of those years, Schepici was in the 27th spot on the list.

“It’s an honor to be recognized on this list among an impressive roster of female leaders from across the state,” Schepici said in a press release. “I am thankful for the incredible team at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital who inspire myself and each other to bring our best to our patients, colleagues and community every day.”

The women were recognized as key drivers of the economy during a celebratory breakfast on Friday, Oct. 28.

This is the 22nd year that The Women’s Edge — a Boston-based nonprofit organization devoted to advancing women in leadership positions — created the list through a nomination process and reviewed both for-profit and not-for-profit organizations, and the 10th year that the list was created in collaboration with The Boston Globe, according to a press release. “In addition to revenue or operating budget, factors considered in the evaluation included workplace and management diversity, board makeup, and innovative projects. The full list has been published in the Globe Magazine’s Women & Power issue at Globe.com/magazine.