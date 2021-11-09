M.V. Hospital honored as top women-led business

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, with president and CEO Denise Schepici as its leader, was named among the top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts for the second year in a row. Schepici and the hospital were named 27th on the list.

Each year, the Commonwealth Institute, a nonprofit that supports women business leaders, and the Boston Globe Magazine recognize “women power players” driving the state’s economy, according to the release. Organizations are examined for their workplace and management diversity, innovative projects, and other rankings. Honorees come from all fields, such as biodiversity, architecture, retail, and medicine.

“Being recognized on this list, among so many incredible women and businesses, is truly an honor. It is a testament to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital’s commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace, and celebrates the work that women do here,” Schepici said in the release. “The past year has been busier than ever, but our team’s commitment to caring for our patients and Island community has never wavered. Every day I am reminded of the privilege it is to work amongst such a strong and passionate group of people. I am so grateful to be able to share this recognition with the entire Martha’s Vineyard Hospital team, including all the women and men who make this such a great place to work in caring for our community.”