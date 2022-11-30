Haley appeals state ethics commission decision

Aquinnah select board member Gary Haley is appealing a decision by the state Ethics Commission that he violated the state’s conflict of interest law by doing work for the town and then approving payment to himself. Haley’s appeal was filed in Suffolk County Superior Court in Boston because that’s the commission’s “usual place of business.”

“There will be no comment at this time,” commission spokesman Gerry Tuoti told The Times.

In October, the commission ordered Haley to pay a $10,000 fine for choosing himself to do conduit work for Aquinnah and then approving the $17,445 payment he received from the town. The commission found Haley, a master electrician by trade, to be in violation of the conflict of interest law. Haley maintained his innocence during the hearings, although admitted to doing the work near the Aquinnah Cliffs. He claimed to have responded to an emergency situation by volunteering his services.

This appeal is contrary to an October statement Haley made through his attorney, Richard Gross, that while Haley disagrees with the decision, he would accept it, and would drop his right to an appeal within 30 days to Superior Court.

“I think the appeal speaks for itself,” Gross told The Times. “We believe the commission got it half-right.” That was a reference to the commission dismissing two counts against Haley. Gross said he believes the court will dismiss the other two counts against Haley as well.

According to the five-page appeal filed on Nov. 22, the commission found Haley violated the law “in two instances by knowingly participating in a particular matter in which he had a substantial interest.” Haley charged Aquinnah for installing electric conduit on town land and by approving payment of his own invoice for the work. However, two other counts were dismissed by the commission, finding Haley did not enter into a contract with the town, and that his invoice was not fraudulent.

The appeal states that the conflict of interest law prohibits municipal employees from “participating in a particular matter in which to his knowledge he has a financial interest.” But since the commission found Haley did not enter into a contract, the appeal argues that the commission “wrongfully failed to dismiss” the first count, which “alleged the existence of a contract.” The appeal also underscored that a municipal employee needs to have “specific knowledge of the act alleged to have been committed in order to constitute a violation” of the conflict of interest law. According to the appeal, “The commission cited no evidence that Mr. Haley had actual knowledge that his invoice was contained within the warrant he signed.”

Haley is “aggrieved by the final decision of the commission,” and the appeal requested the court to set aside the first count “because it is internally inconsistent, based upon an error of law, arbitrary, and capricious, and not supported by substantial evidence,” and the second count because it is “internally inconsistent,” “based upon an error of law” through misinterpretation of Massachusetts general law, “unsupported by substantial evidence,” and “arbitrary or capricious, an abuse of discretion, or otherwise not in accordance with the law.”

The appeal asks the court to “stay the order and decision of the commission” or “set aside the commission’s decision” that Haley violated the financial interest portion of the conflict of interest law, “find that the court’s set aside of the commission’s decision is substantial and award the plaintiff his costs and reasonable attorneys’ fees,” and to grant other and further relief as deemed “just and proper.”

When The Times asked Gross whether a hearing has been scheduled, he replied, “It won’t be for months.”