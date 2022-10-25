Haley ordered to pay $10,000 fine

An Aquinnah select board member was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine for choosing himself to do town work and then approving the payment he received from the town, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the state panel.

Gary Haley, who could not immediately be reached for comment on the decision, had maintained his innocence, though it was never in doubt that he did the work on conduits near the Aquinnah Cliffs.

During a hearing in June, Haley testified that he did the work to help the town and not to make money. “I think the town of Aquinnah is the greatest town in the world and I’ll help them out in any way that I possibly can. Not only myself but other people in town,” Haley testified during that hearing. He told the commission it was not uncommon for Aquinnah residents to offer volunteer services to the town.

Haley also said he was using his own machines and needed to pull in two assistants from a previous project on Lighthouse Road.

“There was no help in town, nobody wanted to work,” Haley testified in June. The work was also done around late spring, so schools were not out yet. Hiring students or summer help was out. Haley told the panel he paid the two assistants with cash. “I told them from the beginning that’s what the deal was and the only way I can get stuff done in Aquinnah when need be is to pay by cash.”

The final decision by the state Ethics Commission found that Haley violated the conflict of interest law by selecting himself to install underground conduits for utility wires and then approving a $17,445 invoice for the work. Haley was ordered to pay the $10,000 civil penalty, the release states.

“In spring 2018, the town and three utility companies were involved in a project to remove overhead wires at Aquinnah Circle and bury them underground. When two of the companies were unable to install the underground conduits for their wires in the trench opened for that purpose, Haley, a master electrician, told the town administrator that he would perform the work for the town for free,” the release states. “As a select board member, Haley was the town administrator’s boss.”

The release goes on to state that on the first day of the job, Haley learned that the electrical utility’s contractor, who was placing the electrical conduits at the bottom of the trench, was not going to place a layer of sand over them needed before Haley could install the two other companies’ telecommunications conduits above them in the trench. “Without consulting the town, Haley decided that he would do this additional work and seek payment from the town for it,” the release states. “Haley later billed the town $17,445 for the work, and, as a select board member, approved an expense warrant that included his invoice.”

According to the ethics commission, the state’s conflict of interest law prohibits municipal employees from participating in their official capacity in matters in which they know they have a financial interest. “The commission found that Haley violated this prohibition when, as a select board member, he decided that he would install the conduits, unilaterally decided that the town would be charged for the work, determined on his own what the payment to himself would be, and then signed off on the town’s payment to himself,” the release states.

The commission found that Haley did not violate the section of the law that prohibits municipal employes from contracting with their town because no contract was ever created. “Observing that Haley had done an ‘end run around’ the prohibition, the commission concluded, ‘However objectionable this conduct might be, it did not create a contract,’ but stated, ‘We do not condone this conduct any more than we could condone a violation’.”

The commission also found that Haley submitted “a false or fraudulent claim” for payment for 22 hours for work by him and two laborers. “Although the evidence raised questions regarding whether two laborers Haley claimed to have paid performed the work or whether other workers did this work without receiving pay from Haley, the commission found it was not proved that the town did not receive 22 hours of work by two laborers,” the release states.

Haley has 30 days to appeal the decision to the Superior Court.