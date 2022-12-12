Third suspect arrested in armed robbery

Police have arrested another suspect in the Nov. 17 Rockland Trust Bank heist.

“Ramone Andre Clayton, 21, of Jamaica, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2022 in Connecticut and charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to armed bank robbery,” a press release from the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins states. Clayton is expected in federal court “at a later date,” according to the release.

Clayton is the third person charged in relation to the bank robbery. Two other men, Miquel A. Jones and Omar O. Johnson, both Jamaican nationals have been arrested and arraigned on charges related to the robbery.

On Nov. 17, two Rockland Trust employees were rushed by men wearing dark clothing, white Halloween masks, and were carrying handguns. They tied up the bank employees, put duct tape over their mouths, and fled the scene in an SUV stolen from one of the bank employees, police said.

Clayton was captured on Steamship Authority surveillance video, according to the release.

“According to surveillance video obtained from the Steamship Authority ferry terminal in Vineyard Haven,” the release states, “it is alleged that less than 40 minutes after the robbery – at approximately 8:58 a.m. on Nov. 17, 2022 – Clayton was captured arriving in a silver sedan to a parking lot nearby the ferry terminal, parking the vehicle, purchasing ferry tickets and boarding a ferry at 9:21 a.m. Approximately 30 minutes later, at 9:53 a.m., [Omar] Johnson is allegedly captured arriving to the same parking lot and getting into the driver’s seat of the silver sedan Clayton had previously arrived in and parked before boarding a ferry. It is further alleged that Johnson is later captured driving the silver sedan to the vehicle reservation clerk booth, purchasing a vehicle ferry ticket and boarding a freight ferry in the silver sedan at 12:24 p.m.”

Monday’s press release also mentions that during a search of a farm used by a landscaping where Jones was employed, “a glove, paper money band, zip tie and multiple rubber band – items consistent with the bank robbery – were recovered. During the search, investigators observed an area that appeared to have had a recent fire, and found burned pieces of nylon, white metal plastic consistent with a white mask, burned walkie-talkie pieces, an antennae, batteries and pieces of metal consistent with a duffle bag zipper. Within a few feet of the burned area two semi-automatic handguns loaded with 9mm ammunition were discovered buried inches under the ground. These items, including the handguns, were consistent with items possessed by the robbers during the robbery of the Rockland Trust bank.”

The charges were announced by United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins; Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division; Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe; Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police; Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost; West Tisbury Police Chief Matt Mincone; Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee; Chilmark Police Chief Jonathan Klaren; Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searle; Aquinnah Police Chief Randhi P. Belain; Canterbury (N.H.) Police Chief Michael Labrecque; and New Haven (Conn.) Police Chief Karl Jacobson, the release states. Valuable assistance was provided by the United States Postal Inspection Service; the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms; Immigration and Customs Enforcement; and the United States Customs and Border Protection. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Meghan Chambers Cleary and Kenneth G. Shine of Rollins’s Major Crimes Unit are prosecuting the case.