Breaking news: Police report armed robbery

Police are confirming that the Rockland Trust in Vineyard Haven was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning.

Three people robbed the bank, Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost told The Times. They were carrying handguns, he said. A car used in the robbery was dumped in Oak Bluffs.

Two employees of the bank were tied up during the armed robbery, Habekost told The Times. Both the State Police and the FBI are being brought in to join the active investigation.

No one was injured.

Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee is at the scene, as is State Trooper Dustin Shaw.

Tisbury Police issued an alert on social media of an “active police scene at Rockland Trust in Vineyard Haven – confirmed armed robbery with firearms.”

The Rockland Trust is located on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road.

The Times has learned that Vineyard Montessori School is on lockdown as a result of the situation. Other schools in the vicinity have also been locked down, including Oak Bluffs and West Tisbury School.

Tisbury police administrative secretary Sam Gitschier said, “Last I knew I believe there was some kind of lockdown or shelter in place at the [Tisbury] school that was unrelated to the school. I don’t know if they are still under lockdown, but at least 20 or 30 minutes ago they were. We had a number of concerned parents calling in. It was due to the armed robbery, just out of caution.”

There are more than a half-dozen of cruisers and police vehicles at the scene and some officers have been seen going into the building. The bank parking lot is blocked off with vehicles and caution tape.

At one point, two civilians — a man and a woman — could be seen talking with police. As of 9:30 am, some cruisers have left the scene.

As vehicles pass the scene on the busy street, they slow to see what’s going on at the bank.

SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll said there’s been no request by police to stop ferry service to and from the Island.