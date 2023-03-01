Oak Bluffs: Belva Davis, full moon, library’s mini golf, Ag Fair poster art, and M.V. Family Center

“Don’t be afraid of the space between your dreams and reality. If you dream it, you can make it so.” –Belva Davis

Born Belvagene Melton in Monroe, Louisiana in 1932, Belva Davis went on to become the first African American female television reporter on the west coast. Her family moved to California in 1940 to escape the harsh brutality towards blacks in the south, where lynchings were common. At age 25 she wrote for Jet Magazine, and then she moved on to radio in San Francisco. She was inspired to become a broadcast news reporter when she covered the 1964 Republican National Convention. Although she and a colleague were chased out of the Cow Palace by attendees yelling racial slurs, she knew that she wanted to report on important issues of the day. She was hired by KPIX-TV, a CBS affiliate in 1966, and she became anchorwoman in 1970. She was highly regarded and received many awards for her work in journalism, including eight Emmy’s and a lifetime achievement award from the National Association of Black Journalists. Belva is 90 years old, a living legend and example of the power of dreams.

The final full moon of the winter season appears on March 7. We may actually see it rise above the horizon after sunset on March 6, which is always the best time to see the moon. This moon is called the “Worm moon” which is thought to refer to the earthworms starting to appear as the ground warms. Other names for this moon refer to the transition of seasons, like “Sugar Moon” and “Wind Strong Moon.” I’ll call it the “Come on Spring, we’re ready” moon!

Save the Date: “Putts and Pints” Mini Golf at the library is on March 24, from 6 to 9 pm.

This fabulous and fun event will raise funds for the library programs. Play 18 holes throughout the library! Along the way, beer and wine will be available for purchase, Goldie’s Food Truck will be on-site, and a silent auction will offer lots of goodies for bidding. Tickets are $18 ($30 for two), and can be purchased at the library or online. I predict that this will sell out, so get your tickets soon.

Free Teen-Only mini golf will be offered before the event from 4 to 5:30 pm. Also, families are invited to mini golf at the library for free on Saturday, March 25, from 10 am to noon.

Calling all artists! The Agricultural Fair poster contest is now open, the deadline for submission is March 31. Artists may use any medium, but only submit original artwork, and no digital submissions. The poster size is 18” by 24” and must state the details for the 161st Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair, August 17 through 20. The winner will receive $200 cash, a four-day pass to the fair, plus have your work displayed on all fair promotion and merchandise. Entry forms are available at bit.ly/agfairposter.

The M.V. Family Center is offering some fun community collaborations in March. Mondays is “Swim With Me” — a great opportunity for free family swim at the recreation pool at the YMCA. All children must be accompanied in the water by an adult, bring towels and swim caps. No registration needed, sign in with Kristen in the lobby. Tuesdays is “Library Explorers” at the West Tisbury library, 10:30 to 11:30 am. On Wednesdays, join “Coffee and Conversation” with other parents while the kids enjoy the children’s room, 10:30 to 11:30 am. On Saturday, March 18, the Family Center goes to the M.V. Museum from 10 am to noon for “Hands on History.”

Back at the Family Center, a seven-week parenting education series “Positive Solutions” begins on March 10. Every Friday from 9:30 to 11 am, this series will focus on positive and effective parenting and dealing with challenging behaviors. Child Watch will be provided. Pre-registration is required, email mvfamilycenter@gmail.com.

March birthdays begin with Nancie Lucas Meekin on March 2. Nancie shares the day with Mr. Green Eggs and Ham, Dr. Seuss. Zora Morais, the fabulous hip-hop dancer with the world’s best smile celebrates on March 3. March 7 is the day to celebrate Leslie Frizzell and Martha MacGillivray, and to send birthday greetings across the Sound to Lynne Roderick. Send me your news!

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Joanne Lambert, joannelamber@gmail.com.