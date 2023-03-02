County reappoints Malkin as Island rep to SSA

The Dukes County Commission voted unanimously to reappoint Jim Malkin as the Island’s representative on the Steamship Authority board Wednesday afternoon.

Malkin, who also serves on the Chilmark select board, was one of three vying for the position, which carries a three year term.

Malkin has been the Islands representative since 2020.

Angela Cywinski and Marc Crisafulli received no votes.

“I appreciate the effort and the organization of Mr. Malkin as our Steamship representative,” Commissioner Tristan Israel said upon reappointment, “Jim has done a great job.”

He said hopes that Malkin, and the Steamship Authority as a whole, can work to prioritize a long term plan for ferry electrification.

“It’s complicated and expensive,” Israel said, but he hopes the SSA will “do more” in terms of looking towards an electric future.

The County Commissioners also voted unanimously to reappoint Jack Ensor, Geoff Wheeler, and Bob Zeltzer to the Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission.

County Commission chair Christine Todd congratulated the four appointees. “We look forward to another three years of success, productivity, and positivity,” she said.

Commissioners extolled all candidates for applying for the positions.

“I would definitely encourage those who applied this time to raise your hand again,” Commissioner Peter Wharton said. “There will be another year and another space.”