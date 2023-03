The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Dukes and Nantucket counties for Tuesday into Wednesday, prompting the Steamship Authority to issue a travel warning.

The Steamship says that cancellations are possible for both routes on Tuesday.

The weather service forecasts north winds from 25 to 35 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 60 miles per hour possible. The high wind warning is in effect from Tuesday morning until 2 pm on Wednesday.