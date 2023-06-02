Edgartown man linked to Falmouth bank robbery denied bail

Petar Petyoshin, the Edgartown resident facing nearly a dozen charges for his connection with the April 8 armed robbery of Rockland Trust Bank in Falmouth, will be held without bail until September.

Petyoshin will be held at the Barnstable County House of Corrections without bail until his scheduled status review on September 27. A probable cause hearing is slated for June 28, but Falmouth District Court says it’s unlikely that hearing will affect the ruling of this week’s dangerousness hearing, which set no bail.

Petyoshin was arrested on May 23 at the Martha’s Vineyard Registry of Motor Vehicles and arraigned later that day in Falmouth District Court on charges of armed and masked robbery with a firearm, bomb/hijack threat, larceny over $1,200, carjacking, and seven counts of kidnapping.

Petyoshin, a water operator with the Oak Bluffs Water District, is accused of robbing the Falmouth bank of $21,000.

Disguised in a wig and surgical mask, he allegedly pointed a gun at bank employees and customers and threatened to detonate explosives.

According to witness statements, Petyoshin forced the three employees, and four patrons present at the time of the robbery to zip-tie one another, before fleeing in a stolen customer’s car.

After investigators obtained surveillance footage from nearby businesses, Petyoshin was surveilled by the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) Special Investigations Unit–FBI Violent Crimes Task Force for roughly two weeks before an arrest was made.

That arrest was made by the Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations Team, with assistance from the FBI Boston’s Violent Crimes Task Force, and the Falmouth, Edgartown, and Oak Bluffs Police Departments.