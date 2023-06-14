Edgartown: Interactive journal, Juneteenth picnic, weaving workshop, and PTSD

I’m so happy the sun is shining for the high school graduation. I’m happy it’s shining for other reasons too, but it is always nice when the ceremonies in the Tabernacle have a nice day to celebrate all the efforts of the graduates. Congratulations to all who graduated today.

I don’t think I have shared that I now work for M.V. Mediation, as well as continuing at the school. Yesterday, the staff of M.V. Mediation took part in the Pride Parade to celebrate diversity. Oh, what fun we had. It was only the second year for the parade, but I think it grew exponentially in those two years. Everyone was laughing and having a great time. I stayed for a little bit after the parade to listen to the band in the bandstand, but went home to avoid the rain that came through. Such a fun afternoon.

Happy birthday to Amy Da Silva and Kara Thibodeau on June 14, Gayle Poggi on June 16, Hailey Smith and Anne Caldwell on June 17, and my niece, Gwen Gardner, who will celebrate on June 20. My niece is also a stellar runner who thinks nothing of going out and killing a half marathon on a regular basis. I’m so proud of her.

There is a book signing at Edgartown Books on Saturday, June 15, from 2 until 4 pm with author Gina Uricchio. Her book is called “Mother Asana: The Art and Voice of Autism,” and, per the description, is “an interactive journal for families to connect art and inspiration with places to draw and create. This book offers a unique way of approaching family time with shared activities for every season. It is a family keepsake journal designed to hold your treasured memories as you travel the seasons of your life.” Sounds like a great book.

Did you know the Chilmark Flea Market is up and running for the summer? I didn’t. It’s such a fun market to visit. It runs on Saturdays and Wednesdays from 9 am to 2 pm at 142 North Road in Chilmark.

The Edgartown School eighth grade graduates on Friday evening at 5 pm at the Old Whaling Church. It is always sad to say goodbye to a group of kids, and this year is no different. Congratulations to all the kids and families. You did it!

I have a correction to make regarding Alpaca Yoga. Last week I posted about it and included that it was virtual as well as in person but as yet, virtual isn’t an option. If or when that changes, I’ll let you know. For now, it’s an “in-alpaca” event. Check out their website, alpacayoga.com, for details. One of these days, once school is out, you’ll probably catch me there. I can’t wait. I only dabble in yoga here and there, but love doing so in farm settings with animals about.

The Edgartown library is holding a Juneteenth picnic on Saturday, June 17, from 1 until 3 pm. Enjoy food from the grill with Chef Look and music by Andrew Sue Wing at this free, family-friendly event.

Thursday evening marks the annual Taste of the Vineyard evening at the Dr. Fisher House, under the tent. I’ve gone a few times, and it is definitely a fun event. My girl, Amelia, will be going for her first time this year, courtesy of her dad. I hope everyone has a fun, safe night and enjoys some great food, celebration, and dancing.

This weekend also offers a Weekend of Weaving with Prin Van Gulden at Slough Farm on Saturday and Sunday, from 9 am to 3 pm.

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and would-be dads out there. Enjoy your special day. I hope you get spoiled.

Along with being Pride Month, June is also PTSD Awareness Month. As a sufferer of PTSD, I selfishly put a plug for awareness here, as it is such a debilitating condition. You can donate to a number of organizations, such as the Wounded Warrior Project, to help our servicemen and -women who also suffer greatly and severely. Even if you just take some time to reflect on their trials or research PTSD a bit, awareness is important.

That’s about it for now. There are lots of people (and cars) about. Remember, patience and kindness and leaving a little early for work or appointments go a long way to easing the stress of our summer season.

Have a great week.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.