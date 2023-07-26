Support Vineyard House at 26th annual Water Tasting by the Sea

1 of 3

Vineyard House will celebrate the 26th anniversary of its fundraiser, Water Tasting by the Sea, on Thursday, July 27, from 5:30 to 8 pm. The event will take place at the Friedman estate in Edgartown, overlooking the beautiful Oyster Pond. Rose Guerin and Jeremy Berlin will perform, while guests can enjoy delicious food and signature beverages by Buckley’s Gourmet Caterers. A local raw bar and a variety of delectable desserts will also be provided. All proceeds benefit Vineyard House, which provides housing for Islanders in need of residency while recovering from alcohol and substance use. Tickets are $150 each. For more information, visit vineyardhouse.org/water-tasting.