Does creativity run in families? Check out the Moore Family Gallery, established in 1990. It features the work of Island artists Andrew Moore, daughter Hannah Moore, and son Gordon Moore. On the upper-level galleries, all three artists are featured. During the summertime, a one-person show is interspersed between a collective family exhibit of paintings, drawings, and ceramics. Open Thursday through Sunday in Sept. from 11 am to 6 pm. 11 Martha’s Park Road, Oak Bluffs.