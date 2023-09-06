League of Women Voters will host membership tea

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard will be holding a membership tea at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum beginning at 3 pm on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The event will honor longtime league member, Leigh Smith.

All members of the Vineyard League chapter are invited to attend and to bring a guest to learn more about the organization, past and present.

Members of the public are also invited to join.

Bowdoin Van Riper, M.V. Museum research historian, will be speaking about the history of the league in the Martha’s Vineyard community. Refreshments will be served.

If you wish to join us, RSVP to Carole Early, membership chair (caroleearly@gmail.com).