Land Bank denies fire plan for Wapatequa

The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank Commission decided to take matters into its own hands when providing better access for fire vehicles through one of its properties, rather than joining a regional effort that commissioners fear could have unnecessary consequences.

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission, along with Island fire departments, put a proposal to the Land Bank to build a fire lane in Wapatequa Woods Reservation; the idea is to provide better access for fire vehicles trying to get to wildfires.

The area identified is around the Sailors’ Burying Ground, from the northern portion of Wapatequa to the property’s southern trailhead. An access trail in the area is currently six to eight feet wide, and the Tisbury Fire Department is looking to widen it to 12 feet, Land Bank officials say. The plan would include taking down some trees and potentially clearing other vegetation.

As explained by Land Bank staff Monday, the Vineyard doesn’t have access to helicopters that would dump water on wildfires, nor are there ponds or fire hydrants in the middle of the woods to draw water; providing access for trucks designed specifically for wildfires is how the Island mitigates fire risk.

After a site visit to the Wapatequa area last week, commissioners met on Monday and decided that they would rather have staff at the Land Bank come up with their own plan to build an access road.

Aside from ecological concerns, commissioners questioned if the area was in need of better access.

Tisbury commissioner Nancy Weaver questioned whether clearing a more accessible area might invite more vehicle traffic, and if that additional activity could increase wildfire risk.

Chilmark representative Pamela Goff also agreed that a more moderate plan may be necessary, saying that if the MVC’s proposal relied on grant funding, the project could be subject to certain conditions, which could require a large operation, with mowing and machinery. She walked the area recently, and said that she enjoyed the rustic woodlands as they are.

The commission voted unanimously not to approve the request to sign off on the proposed corridor, but to instead have commission staff come up with an internal plan.