SSA Summer reservations go live 

The first day of the Steamship Authority’s (SSA) general opening for the Nantucket route progressed with fewer issues compared to previous years.

Still, customers did complain online about the long wait times — sometimes over an hour long.

“Wait times of more than an hour were fairly common due to the high demand,” SSA communications director Sean Driscoll said. There were thousands of customers waiting to get into the reservation system this morning.

Some customers also complained about not being able to make reservations past May, but this was due to a combination of a lag in the system and user error, according to Driscoll. Some customers were not selecting their route before choosing their dates. The Vineyard route has not opened for summer reservations yet.

When asked how confident the SSA was about the Martha’s Vineyard route opening on Feb. 14, Driscoll said they would release a comment later Thursday.

The SSA had delayed rolling out its summer reservation days for Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard after experiencing technical issues with the Head Start reservation. An internal investigation of the SSA’s systems followed before the new dates were released a couple of weeks later.

Some Vineyard representatives to the SSA expressed frustrations during a recent meeting on how reservations had gone before the Nantucket reservations went live, calling for more robust resources allocated toward technology.

The reservation period has gone smoother than last year when the SSA experienced several issues with its website on the general opening days for both routes.