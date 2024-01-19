SSA delays summer reservation rollout over tech issues

The Steamship Authority is pushing back the dates to make summer vehicle reservations due to technical issues.

The openings of summer vehicle reservations for Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard had been scheduled for January 23 and January 30, respectively. While the Head Start reservation period will continue through Monday as planned, no new dates for summer reservations have been announced.

SSA general manager Robert B. Davis said in a statement they’ll wait to announce a date until an internal investigation is complete. Davis said the delay will allow the Steamship to conduct more testing and work out technical problems that were present during the Head Start rollout.

“Each year our IT team takes preparing for these days very seriously, and they have been hard at work for several weeks performing multiple load tests of our reservation process and testing our waiting room product,” Davis is quoted in a release sent out by the Steamship Friday afternoon. “That preparation did not indicate there would be any issues for this week’s reservation openings.

“I want to be completely sure we have identified and addressed any remaining issues before we make the decision to open reservations,” Davis continued. “These reservation opening days are the start of our customer’s summertime journey with us, and we always strive to make it as smooth a process as possible. We look forward to announcing new opening dates to our customers as soon as possible.”

The SSA also caught a glitch during the Headstart reservations on Tuesday, Jan. 16, in which customers could transfer the non-transferable tickets if they didn’t clear their cache. “We’re working to resolve that and we’ll be notifying those customers that those reservations … need to be put to their original customer or be canceled [with] no penalties,” SSA general manager Robert Davis said to SSA officials during a Tuesday morning meeting, adding that 4,800 transactions were completed in the first two hours of reservations opening.

Last year’s reservation system rollout experienced serious technical issues as customers had to wait long periods of time to make a reservation. Meantime, the ferry service has delayed the rollout of a new website until after the opening of reservations.