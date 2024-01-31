SSA still probing tech problems

It’s been another week, and Steamship Authority officials are still uncertain what is causing the technical glitches behind its online reservation system.

The Steamship had originally planned to open the general summer reservation season for the Vineyard route on Jan. 19, but officials said they would delay the rollout while the glitches are addressed.

The ferry line has struggled over the past several years on the day when thousands of travelers try to make their summer plans, and overload the system.

Vineyard representative to the Steamship board James Malkin said that the issues surrounding the reservation system underscore the poor IT infrastructure the ferry line has relied on, which was built in-house.

“There are a myriad of technical issues,” Malkin said. “The Steamship’s IT infrastructure has been held together through hard work of individuals, but it is badly in need of reassembling and rebooting.”

Malkin said that a new system should be built by an outside company with expertise in the appropriate applications.

“We’re not a technology company, we’re a ferry line,” Malkin said.

This year, the tech problems started with the Headstart program in early January, which is an opportunity for locals to make vehicle reservations before visitors. Users then reported glitches and long wait times, echoing issues of previous years.

As of Wednesday, the Steamship has yet to announce a new date for when the season will open for summer reservations. Malkin said that the Steamship is still trying to figure out what has gone wrong with the booking system before opening it.

The one bright side, Malkin said, is that Islanders have been able to book their reservations through the Headstart program.

The openings of summer vehicle reservations for Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard had been scheduled for Jan. 23 and Jan. 30, respectively.

SSA general manager Robert B. Davis said in a statement earlier this month they were investigating issues surrounding the technical problems. Davis said the delay will allow the SSA to conduct more testing, and work out technical problems that were present during the Headstart rollout.

“Each year our IT team takes preparing for these days very seriously, and they have been hard at work for several weeks, performing multiple load tests of our reservation process, and testing our waiting-room product,” Davis is quoted in a release sent out by the Steamship Authority Friday afternoon. “That preparation did not indicate there would be any issues for this week’s reservation openings.

“I want to be completely sure we have identified and addressed any remaining issues before we make the decision to open reservations,” Davis continued. “These reservation opening days are the start of our customers’ summertime journey with us, and we always strive to make it as smooth a process as possible. We look forward to announcing new opening dates to our customers as soon as possible.”

During the Headstart rollout earlier this month, the Steamship did respond to complaints about tech issues with the reservation system.

“Upon further investigation and review, the Steamship Authority’s IT team, along with the assistance of system vendors, have determined today’s booking issues were related to connectivity issues on a subset of our web servers,” the update read. “We believe the issue has been resolved, and we believe the booking process is now running normally. Additional testing of the servers will be done overnight, and senior management will review the results Friday and determine what additional steps, if any, need to be taken prior to the general openings.”

The following day, the SSA announced the delay of summer reservations.