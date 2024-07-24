Environmental impact released on turbine blade fracture

Consultants analyzing the environmental impact of the broken Vineyard Wind turbine blade have reported that the debris from the damage is not toxic and the greatest danger is to Nantucket beachgoers. The report also found that some turbine pieces have minimal amounts of Teflon.

Arcadis US, an engineering and environmental consultancy firm hired by GE Vernova, released an initial environmental assessment on Tuesday night over the Vineyard Wind turbine blade that fractured on July 13.

The report did not reveal the cause behind the turbine blade’s breakage, but top officials from GE Vernova, the company that manufactures and installs Vineyard Wind’s turbines, suspect it may have been caused by a manufacturing issue at a blade factory in Gaspé, Canada. GE Vernova is still conducting a root cause analysis. The company is also working with maritime response and recovery firm Resolve Marine — in coordination with Vineyard Wind and federal and local officials — to detach the remaining blade segment on the turbine.

Vineyard Wind has been temporarily shutdown by federal officials while they investigate the incident. The company also intends to retrieve debris that sank in the water, although a plan has not been publicly released yet.

According to the Arcadis report, the primary concern from the damaged blade is “injury to people who may physically contact the blade debris,” such as fiberglass shards on public beaches and shorelines. The report found the debris to be “inert, non-soluble, stable, and non-toxic” and is similar to textiles and materials used in boat construction and the aviation industry.

The 107-meter long, 52,000-kg blade was made in a Gaspé, Canada manufacturing facility. The report states 33 different materials are used to produce a turbine blade, and over 60 percent of the blade’s weight consists of “glass fiber and polyester resin composite.”

“Further evaluations will consider the potential for degradation of the residual blade materials that remain in the environment and potential exposure routes and other fate and transport mechanisms,” the report reads.

While no PFAS was used in manufacturing the blade itself or in the foam, fiberglass, wood or coating, there are multiple “small Aerodynamic add-ons” near the root end of the blade’s exterior portion containing Teflon. Teflon is approved by the Food and Drug Administration for food, potable water, and pharmaceutical products, and the Arcadis report finds that the PFAS content in the “aerodynamic add-ons account for 0.00005 percent of the total weight of the blade.”

The report also states that the blade is made of “non-hazardous” materials that can be disposed of in a landfill, similar to a 2018 “retired blade” at the facility of rotor blade supplier LM Wind Power — a subsidiary of GE Vernova.

Arcadis stated the recovery of debris and public status updates should continue. The consultants also wrote that, moving forward, officials should make a detailed inventory of the collected debris, and the materials should be tested further.