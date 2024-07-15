Investigation underway into damaged Vineyard Wind turbine

Developing

Vineyard Wind is reporting that one of its turbines was damaged over the weekend, and contractors with the company are investigating what happened.

According to a Monday afternoon statement from Vineyard Wind, the incident occurred on Saturday evening in the “offshore development area” in the Atlantic. The statement did not state how the turbine was damaged.

“No personnel or third parties were in the vicinity of the turbine at the time, and all employees of Vineyard Wind and its contractors are safe and secure,” the statement reads.

The company has established a “safety perimeter” and worked with the U.S. Coast Guard to notify mariners.

Vineyard Wind did not state what kind of damage the turbine blade sustained. Craig Gilvarg, spokesperson for Vineyard Wind, was not immediately available for comment.

GE is the manufacturer of Vineyard Wind’s turbines and blades as well as the contractor in charge of installing the turbines. According to the Vineyard Wind statement, GE will be conducting an analysis into the root cause of the incident.

“On July 13, a single turbine at the Vineyard Wind offshore wind farm experienced an isolated blade event. No injuries occurred, and GE Vernova’s Wind Fleet Performance Management team have initiated our investigation protocols into the event in coordination with our customer,” a statement from GE Verona, formerly GE Renewable Energy, reads.

“As that analysis takes place, Vineyard Wind will continue working with federal, state, and local stakeholders to ensure the health and safety of its workforce, mariners, and the environment,” the Vineyard Wind statement reads.

Dilanda Caballero, a petty officer with the U.S. Coast Guard, told the Times details are “still up in the air” and is being looked at by the branch’s “upper echelon.” For now, Caballero said the Coast Guard is working to gather more information and is cooperating with the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement to make sure there is no “navigational risk.” A representative of the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement was not immediately available for comment.